Sales officer arrested for stealing jewels from showroom

January 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yalahanka police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old sales officer of a jewel showroom and recovered gold and diamond valuables worth ₹58.6 lakh from her.

The accused Vani Vadekar, from Bidar, had joined the showroom a week ago with the sole purpose of robbing and used to replace the jewels with fake ornaments.

The fraud came to light during the audit and the accused was missing from work since then. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and recovered the valuables.