HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sales officer arrested for stealing jewels from showroom

January 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yalahanka police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old sales officer of a jewel showroom and recovered gold and diamond valuables worth ₹58.6 lakh from her.

The accused Vani Vadekar, from Bidar, had joined the showroom a week ago with the sole purpose of robbing and used to replace the jewels with fake ornaments.

The fraud came to light during the audit and the accused was missing from work since then. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and recovered the valuables.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.