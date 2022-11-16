Saleem seeks co-operation from colleagues

November 16, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after taking charge as Special Commissioner for Traffic, Bengaluru city, M.A. Saleem has written an open letter to his colleagues seeking their co-operation to resolve the Bengaluru traffic issues.

“Due to the good climate and investor friendly environment, Bengaluru city has emerged as the fastest growing city in the nation. The vehicle population is rising along with the city and population. It leads to rising number of vehicle accidents and increased travel time. Therefore, we are all dedicatedly working for the smooth traffic and reduce the travel time of commuters,” he described in the letter.

“Due to some unethical officers and staffs, there may be some corruption allegations against the traffic police. Therefore, we must give importance to transparency in our work and win the public trust,” Dr. Saleem said in his letter.