Sale of blackbuck antlers: Two held

Two persons were arrested by the J.P. Nagar police on Wednesday. The police recovered two pelts and four antlers of blackbucks from them. The accused, Lokesh Narayanappa, 45, and Yarriswamy, 37, from Jalahalli ,were caught red-handed near Sarakki market while they were waiting for customers to make a sale, the police said.

The accused, Yarriswamy, confessed that he had hunted the two blackbucks from Palur forest area in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, and smuggled it in a goods van to the city to sell it with the help of his associate, Lokesh, Harish Pandey, DCP, south division, said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Act and further investigation is on to ascertain their criminal background.