Sale of adulterated Nandini ghee uncovered

It came to light following a raid on a manufacturing unit

The Additional Director of Karnataka Milk Federation (marketing) and his team uncovered a racket involving the sale of adulterated Nandini ghee. They zeroed in on a wholesale dealer in the city who was allegedly supplying the spurious product in and around the city .

Based on the complaint by Dr. B.P. Suresh of KMF, the Basavanagudi police on Friday registered an FIR against the wholesaler, who has been charged under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 272 (adulterating food or drink intended for sale) of the Indian Penal COde and also under various sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

Dr. Suresh in his complaint said that KMF officials had raided a unit manufacturing adulterated Nandini Ghee in Hosahundi village in Nanjangud taluk on December 16. After the raid, they continued their probe into the supply chain .

The probe revealed that the unit was supplying adulterated ghee to a wholesale dealer in Bengaluru who in turn sold the spurious product to retail clients in and around the city. Some of the retail clients were in Nelamangala, Hosakote, Devanagundi , Jayanagar and Rajajinagar.

Officials along with the police raided the godowns and shops and seized the adulterated products. Samples were sent to government labs for testing. “Reports confirmed that the ghee had been adulterated,” said the police. No arrests have been made so far.