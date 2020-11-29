‘Sakala Saptaha’ at BWSSB

29 November 2020 01:58 IST

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is organising ‘Sakala Saptaha’ from November 30 to December 5 to create awareness among people about nine services of the board that come under the Sakala scheme.

Details of the nine services are available at the subdivision offices concerned of the maintenance zone. People can also visit the BWSSB website www.bwssb.gov.in for details.

