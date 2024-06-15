Sahitya Akademi awards for 2024 announced 

The Sahitya Akademi on Saturday announced its annual awards for 2024. Krishnamurthy Biligere’s short stories titled Choomantrayyana Kathegalu has been awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2024, Kannada category.

Shruthi B.R.’s work Zero Balance (poetry) has been awarded under the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for Kannada.

Krishnamurthy Biligere is a well-known name in the field of children’s literature. He has written multiple collections of short stories, songs, and poems for children apart from plays. He teaches at a private college in Tumakuru district and is also active in campaigns for organic farming and rainwater harvesting.

Shruthi B.R., hails from Chikkamagaluru district and works as a Karnataka Administrative Service officer in the city. She was a gold medallist during her postgraduate studies in Mysore University. She also holds a PhD in Economics from the same university. Her poems won awards during her student days.

Sahitya Akademi, in a release, said that the award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of ₹50,000 will be presented to the awardees at a special function to be held at a later date.