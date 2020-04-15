‘Sahaya Setuve’ Web app launched

The BBMP on Tuesday launched the ‘Sahaya Setuve’ Web application, a one-stop platform that will allow citizens to register as volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 and also connect with NGOs. It can be downloaded as an app on phones or accessed on desktops. NGOs can register through the web-based portal and add their respective inventory donation form including items, number of units, and area. Those organisations willing to donate goods to the BBMP will be given delivery route passes and the items can be deposited at a designated collection centre. The civic body also aims to use the platform to list its requirements.

Volunteers also can register for various activities that will be employed by the BBMP based on demand and need. Even doctors can register for consultations. Their location and other basic information will be displayed on the app. A BBMP official said, “The platform also acts as an efficient inventory management solution to upload and update requirements, assign and track activities.”

Speaking after the launch, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the initiative was timely and would help avoid duplication of work. “Though various NGOs and individuals are tirelessly working to feed and reach out to the needy, many times they end up reaching the same set of people. This can be avoided now,” he said.

All the data will be fed into a portal which also provides a dashboard view to the War Room officials. The app can be accessed on https://play.google .com/store/apps/ details?id=in.bbmpgov. covid.er or http://bengaluru cares.bbmpgov.in