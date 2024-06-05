Saffron wave takes over Bengaluru as BJP secures victories in all three seats

While the counting process in two constituencies, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South, was one-sided and predictable, there was a neck-to-neck fight until the last rounds in the Bengaluru Central constituency, where P.C. Mohan, three-time BJP MP, finally emerged victorious against the Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan.

While Mr. Mohan was leading in the initial rounds of counting, he then lost the lead by 4,000 votes by the fourth round. Gradually, Mr. Khan was leading by a margin of 83,381 votes only to finally lose by 32,707 votes.

The BJP workers at the Mount Carmel College counting centre looked rather disappointed until the 1,13,000 votes from the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency proved to be a game changer for Mr. Mohan. This was followed by 20,000 votes which came from Gandhinagar, 39,000 from Rajajinagar, and 22,000 from C.V. Raman Nagar constituencies (most of which were in his favour) which sealed Mr. Mohan’s victory.

Thanking voters for his fourth victory in the elections, Mr. Mohan said: “For Bengaluru, especially my constituency, I will bring in more grants from the Centre. I will also ensure that the pace is picked up for the suburban rail project and also get more grants for the expansion of Namma Metro. Once the plans are approved for the circular rail project, we will quickly work on that too.”

As Mr. Khan left the counting centre, the celebrations of the BJP workers reached its climax with many bursting crackers and chanting slogans.

Surya’s triumph in South

At SSMRV College where the votes were counted for Bengaluru South, victory went to Tejasvi Surya from the BJP who defeated Sowmya Reddy from the Congress with a huge margin of 2,75,026 votes.

In his first Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Mr. Surya, 33, secured a massive victory with a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes against the Congress candidate B.K. Hariprasad. Although the margin was slightly less this year, he still won comfortably, despite the strong influence of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the constituency.

Mr. Surya credited his victory to the people of south Bengaluru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He acknowledged that from the day he first won the election at the age of 28, his journey has been challenging, but a learning process.

“It was a step-by-step process for me to learn over the last five years. Today, I see the people have noticed my work and have blessed me to be their representative in Parliament for a second term,” he told The Hindu.

As the winner was announced, the saffron party workers began celebrating with a roadshow in Jayanagar. Party workers at the counting station took selfies with Mr. Surya and distributed sweets.

Quiet affair for seat in the North

The atmosphere at St. Joseph’s Indian High School, where the fate of Bengaluru North constituency was decided, was quite different from the other two. The battle here was between the BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and the Congress’ Rajeev Gowda.

Party workers from both sides were hardly visible at the counting centre, except for a few cheers from the BJP’s side when Ms. Karandlaje, who won the seat with a margin of 2,59,476 votes, arrived. While feeling happy about her victory and answering questions about the overall results in the country, she said: “The NDA already has over 290 seats whereas the magic number is 272. Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, we will form the government again.”

Mr. Gowda, who visited the counting centre once in the morning and once in the evening, told The Hindu: “I am massively disappointed with the results here, but I am very happy with our overall performance in the country.”

Celebrations at BJP and JD(S) offices

With the BJP securing a victory in 17 constituencies in the State, party workers celebrated with crackers, sweets, roadshows, dance and music at their party office in Malleswaram. Men and women clad in saffron chanted ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Sri Ram’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Celebrations were also in order at the JD(S) office, where workers swung the party flag and erected a huge cutout of former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy.

However, at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office, there were hardly any celebrations even as the party managed to score nine seats.

