Saffron hue envelopes Bengaluru ahead of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The celebrations began in many residential complexes from the early hours of the morning with chants and special poojas

The Hindu Bureau

Cut-outs of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mysuru Road - West of Chord Road junction, in Bengaluru on January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, most streets of Bengaluru were decorated with saffron flags and posters of Lord Ram, while huge screens have been installed in many parts of the city to live stream the ceremony at Ayodhya.  

The celebrations began in many residential complexes from the early hours of the morning with chants and special poojas. Most temples and mutts began special worship sessions early in the morning while also arranging for live streaming.  

Just like Ram Navami festival, many have taken to the streets and erected pandals where panaka (juice), kosambari (salad) and other food items, like laddu, are being distributed to the public. Political leaders like Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy have organised various events in connection with the consecration.  

While the State Government has not declared a public holiday, some educational institutions in Bengaluru have voluntarily closed their doors today.  

