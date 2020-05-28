Bengaluru

Saffron flags put up again at Vijayanagar market

Days after the police removed saffron flags from public places in Vijayanagar market following five complaints from activists and residents, the flags reportedly reappeared on Thursday.

On May 18, workers of a right-wing organisation had allegedly hoisted saffron flags on shops run by Hindus to demarcate them from others. Members of the organisation, led by one M. L. Shivakumar Gowda, put a live video on social media, following which several complaints were lodged at Vijayanagar police station, but no case has been registered to date.

“On Thursday evening, a group of around 30 people came into the market, and started tying saffron flags to shops and push carts run by Hindus. This time, they had brought a paper which declared the shopkeeper had agreed to put up the flag voluntarily. The shopkeepers were intimidated and signed the form. I was not there but the boy who was at the pushcart signed the form,” said a street vendor, who did not wish to be named.

Vinay Sreenivasa, of Federation of Bengaluru District Street Vendors Associations, said it was a blatant attempt to create communal divisions where there are none. “Despite several complaints, police did not act,” he alleged.

A senior police official said they will look into the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 9:53:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/saffron-flags-put-up-again-at-vijayanagar-market/article31697644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY