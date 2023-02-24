Safety inspection of K.R. Puram-Whitefield metro line completed

February 24, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The statutory inspection of K.R. Puram to Whitefield metro line by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Abhai Kumar Rai was completed on Friday, February 24. Mr. Rai and his team inspected the 13.71 km-stretch built under phase II of Namma Metro, which is part of the extended purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield line.

A press release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that during the inspection, passenger amenities at newly built metro stations, operational safety, traction and power supply, signaling, track and curves parameters were inspected. CMRS also inspected bearings and station lighting at night time. The inspection was concluded with a visit to the operational control centre at Baiyappanahalli.

The release further stated that on the new line, parking facilities have been provided at K.R. Puram and Whitefield metro stations. The BMRCL has built service roads near the stations and provided space for bus bays for parking city buses. The BMRCL has planned for construction of foot over bridges for passengers at K.R. Puram and Whitefield to connect the Railway Stations. As already announced, direct access will be provided to ITPB from Pattandur Agrahara Station. Every station is provided with eight escalators, four elevators and 8 staircases for the benefit of the passengers. The automated fare collection gates are enabled for travelling options using common mobility cards and QR codes.

5.62 km of tunnel work complete

On Friday, the Namma Metro project achieved a milestone in ongoing tunnel work from Dairy Circle to Nagawara. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Vindya, completed the task of tunneling 680 meters and emerged at Shadi Mahal shaft near Pottery Town. With this, tunneling work from Rashtriya Military School to Shadi Mahal shaft near Pottery Town for a distance of 5.2 km has been completed. Under phase II, the BMRCL is building an underground line of 13.90 km.

“TBM Vindya is the fifth machine to complete the drive. Vindya started tunneling work from Cantonment and emerged at Shivajinagar in October, 2021. Later, it was deployed to tunnel from Cantonment to Pottery Town station and from there it continued tunneling till Shadi Mahal. The machine has completed a drive of tunneling 2394 meters,” stated the release. The other four machines that have already completed the drives are Urja, Varada, Avni and Lavi.