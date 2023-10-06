Safety Driving Education Centre anniversary celebrated

October 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Committed to spreading road safety awareness to riders and drivers of Bengaluru, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and Bengaluru Traffic Police celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) on Thursday (Oct. 5).

Sachin Ghorpade, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Traffic Police (North division), Sharanappa. G. KSPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Principal Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute- Bengaluru, along with other dignitaries from the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute and the state’s Transport Department, participated in the event.

HMSI, in a release, said through its daily training, it has educated nearly 10,000 traffic rule violators of the city since its inception. In addition to this, HMSI’s safety instructors at Bengaluru SDEC have spread road safety awareness to more than 14,000 people of the city digitally and have also educated over 10,000 ASI in police and special batch training.

