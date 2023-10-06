HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safety Driving Education Centre anniversary celebrated

October 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Committed to spreading road safety awareness to riders and drivers of Bengaluru, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and Bengaluru Traffic Police celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) on Thursday (Oct. 5).

Sachin Ghorpade, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Traffic Police (North division), Sharanappa. G. KSPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Principal Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute- Bengaluru, along with other dignitaries from the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute and the state’s Transport Department, participated in the event.

HMSI, in a release, said through its daily training, it has educated nearly 10,000 traffic rule violators of the city since its inception. In addition to this, HMSI’s safety instructors at Bengaluru SDEC have spread road safety awareness to more than 14,000 people of the city digitally and have also educated over 10,000 ASI in police and special batch training.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.