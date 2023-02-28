Safety clearance issued for running metro trains from K.R. Puram to Whitefield

February 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

People living in East Bengaluru and professionals working in the Whitefield area have a reason to cheer. On Tuesday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety to start commercial operations between K.R. Puram and Whitefield.

The safety clearance has been issued with several riders that include completion of pending works at the metro station before opening the line for public use.

Confirming the development, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that the BMRCL will comply with the riders and apprise the same to the CMRS.

“Usually, while issuing safety clearance, the CMRS makes some observations and gives directions. Some finishing works which are pending will be completed in the next 10 to 12 days. Thereafter, we will submit the compliance report to the CMRS. We will start the commercial operations after March 15.”

He added that additional workers are being employed to complete the work, from the earlier 1,200 to 1,400.

The 13.71 km of Namma Metro from K.R. Puram to Whitefield is part of the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.5km).

The statutory inspection by CMRS Abhai Kumar Rai and his team was carried out between February 22 and 24.

The team had inspected operational safety, traction and power supply, signalling system, viaduct, tracks and curve, passenger amenities at metro stations, fire fighting system, passenger information systems, and others.

On the line, 12 metro stations will be opened: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R.Puram.

The line between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Puram is expected to be opened by mid-year. At present, under Phase I and Phase II of Namma Metro, the BMRCL is operating 55 km of metro lines.

With the opening of the Whitefield line, people will be able to travel from Kengeri to Whitefield under the Purple Line. The Green Line is operational from Silk Institute to Nagasandra.