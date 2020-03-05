Sachin Bansal accused of dowry harassment

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has been accused of dowry harassment by his wife of more than 10 years.

In her complaint to the Koramangala police on February 28, Priya Bansal alleged that her in-laws too had been harassing her mentally and physically ever since the marriage. She said the family started demanding more money from her after the couple’s son was born.

FIR registered

The police are yet to question the accused but based on the complaint, they have filed an FIR charging Mr. Bansal, his father Sat Prakash Agarwal, his mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin for dowry harassment.

In her complaint, Ms. Bansal said her husband had physically assaulted her. “She said she married Sachin in February 2008. At the time, her parents spent ₹50 lakh on the wedding and gave the family ₹11 lakh in cash instead of a car,” said a police officer, quoting from the FIR.

The police have registered a case under Section 498 A (husband’s family inflicting cruelty).