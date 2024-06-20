ADVERTISEMENT

S. Tripathy appointed as the first director of UVCE

Published - June 20, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has appointed S. Tripathy, professor, Department of Geology and Geophysics, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal, as the first director of the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

Prof. Tripathy has been appointed for four years from the date of assumption of office or up to attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, the government appointed D. Manjunath, professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), on March 8, 2023, as the first director of UVCE. But, he did not take charge even after a year of his appointment.

