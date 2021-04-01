RWAs in Bengaluru to be given the option of setting up vaccination sites

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wants to tap into the network of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to double the number of citizens getting vaccinated, which currently stands at 35,000 people every day. It plans to approach RWAs to open vaccination session sites after tying up with private medical facilities in the area.

In a two-pronged plan to target more people, the civic body also wants to rope in huge industrial complexes that have health centres so that they can create vaccination sites there.

On Thursday, soon after assuming charge as BBMP Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta met with Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan, Chief Health Officer Vijayendra and other health officials to discuss COVID-19 care and management.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that the RWAs may have to create temporary facilities for pre-check-up and post-administration observation, apart from having a team on hand. This, he said, could be done with the support of medical establishments that have a record of administering the vaccine. “The government has now allowed vaccination sites to be created in health sub-centres, such as those in industries. This is with the sole objective of increasing vaccination coverage,” he said.

At the meeting, Mr. Gupta said, they also discussed how to increase the number of vaccinations at session sites with low records, stepping up contact tracing, testing of the vulnerable sections, and hospitalisation. “There is an urgent need to be prepared for a surge in cases. As of now, there are enough beds available in government medical colleges and hospitals. If there is a surge, the additional burden has to be passed on to private medical establishments. Already, they have agreed to set aside 10% of the beds for now. We will draw up a detailed plan of action soon,” he added.

Later in the day, the civic chief also met with the various special commissioners, who have been posted as zonal commissioners, to discuss various measures to be taken to strengthen administration of vaccine at the zonal level.