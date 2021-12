BENGALURU

07 December 2021 14:37 IST

The institute is on Mysuru Road

R.V. University will be inaugurated on December 8 by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 11 a.m.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan will participate in the event to be held at R.V. University, 8th Mile, Mysuru Road, as the guest of honour.

