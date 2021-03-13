Ruhaniyat goes digital this year

The Louvat Brothers will perform at Ruhaniyat on March 14.

Bengaluru

13 March 2021 00:38 IST

This year also marks the Sufi and mystic music festival’s 20th edition

Ruhaniyat, the flagship music festival of Banyan Tree Events, will return to Bengaluru on March 14 in a digital avatar after last year’s break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year also marks the event’s 20th edition.

Ruhaniyat began as a one-day programme at the Horniman Circle Gardens in Mumbai in 2001. From the following year, it was a two-day event. Now, it takes place in eight cities across India. This year, apart from Mumbai, the other cities will have only a digital event due to the pandemic.

The festival features practitioners of musical traditions like fakirs, bauls, monks, folk singers, jikir-jari singers, warkaris, shabad singers, and qawwals from India and abroad.

This year’s line-up for the Bengaluru edition includes Parvathy Baul from West Bengal; Mukhtiyar Ali and group from Bikaner with Louvat Brothers from Belgium; Malla Ram, Balu Ram, and group; Keshu Ram from Rajasthan; Olena Uutai from Yakutia in Russia, and the Chisti Brothers and group.

Mr. Mukhtiyar Ali, a Rajasthani folk singer, is delighted at being able to perform after a long interruption due to COVID-19. He sings poems of Kabir, and Mirabai, as well as Sufi poets such as Bulleh Shah. He has also sung in films including Finding Fanny.

“Since March 2020 I have been cooped up in my house. So, to be a part of an event like Ruhaniyat is great,” he says, “But, at the same time, it’s going to be different. I love performing in front of people. And, that will be a big miss. I can’t wait to see them again.”

Nandini Ramesh, one of the co-founders of Banyan Tree Events, says Bengaluru along with Mumbai and Pune, especially have a music-appreciating crowd among other venues. She recalls the last edition of Ruhaniyat held at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel in November 2019. “We always have the show at an open venue. And, it started raining in the middle of the performance. So, we had to shift to an indoor hall. That took a while. But the audience waited despite the rain. This gesture was a great motivation for artists.”

Ruhaniyat, she hopes, will return as a live event next year.

Tickets for the event on March 14 (6 p.m. onwards) are priced at ₹350 and are available on bookmyshow.com. For more information, visit ruhaniyat.com.