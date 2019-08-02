Bengaluru

Rudresh murder: HC denies bail to accused

The Karnataka High Court on Friday refused bail to Asim Shariff, an accused in the murder of Rudresh, a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who was killed at Shivajinagar on October 16, 2016.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravi Malimath and H.P. Sandesh observed that the material on record indicates that there is a prima facie case against Sharif, who was president of the Bengaluru district unit of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Shariff had moved the High Court after the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases rejected his plea for bail on December 3, 2018.

The NIA had alleged in the charge sheet that the main motive of Shariff and other accused to kill Rudresh was his association with the RSS.

Feb 12, 2020 10:58:46 PM

