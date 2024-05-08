May 08, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sri Thyagaraja Ganasabha Trust will host its 52nd music festival from May 9 to 12 in Bengaluru. Renowned musician Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth has been selected as the president of this year’s edition of the annual music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural ceremony will be held on May 9 at 5 p.m. with senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli as the chief guest. The inaugural day’s programme features a vocal concert by Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth and team.

J. Yoga Vandana and team will present a veena concert on May 10. There will be a flute recital by B.K. Ananth Ram and party on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all three days.

The event will conclude with a vocal concert by Archana Bhoj and team on May 12, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. followed by a valedictory and award presentation programme.

The music festival will be held at the Balamohana Vidyamandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, (opposite Ananya Hospital), 1st K Block, Rajajinagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.