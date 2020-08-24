RTOs told to intensify drive against violators to meet ‘targets’

Instructions have been given to the police department to intensify drives against traffic offenders

Traffic rule violators are going to be watched with a hawk’s eye in the coming days. The State government has asked Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to take up enforcement drives and initiate action against motorists violating road safety rules.

In a letter addressed to the RTOs and other officials concerned, Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar said that in a review meeting held recently, the Chief Secretary expressed disappointment over poor enforcement activities. The letter also states that enforcement officials did not meet the targets fixed recently and they will be held responsible for any lapse.

“Enforcement activities achieved a target of only 40.71%. In all the offices, enforcement activities shall be prioritised. Officials in charge of the respective offices will be made responsible for failing to meet the targets,” states the letter dated August 20.

Mr. Shivakumar told The Hindu, “The letter was sent as the enforcement activities were not happening at the expected level. In the coming days, it has to be taken seriously. Every week, activities will be reviewed.”

He said motorists will be booked for violations such as using mobile phones while driving or not wearing a helmet.

However, though the higher-ups want to intensify enforcement activities, vacant posts of inspectors, assistant RTO and others, and non-recruitment of staff due to various reasons have forced RTOs to work with the available staff.

During review meetings, instructions have been given at the government level to the police department also to intensify drives against traffic offenders.

“Due to COVID-19, the number of vehicles plying on the roads is comparatively lower. This has resulted in speeding and other offences. Traffic police are using field traffic violations register devices and smart phones to book cases against those violating traffic rules. In our division alone, through the contactless mode, up to 6,000 cases are registered every day. Traffic violation challans are directly sent to the home of vehicle owners. As police are not doing drunk-and-drive checking as a safety measure, some are misusing the situation. In the coming days, enforcement activities we will be increased to check violations,” said V.J. Sajith , DCP Traffic (North).