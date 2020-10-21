RTOs start suspending DL of motorists not wearing helmets

The drive was carried out at 11 places in the city

The Transport Department has started cracking down on people riding two-wheelers and pillion riders not wearing helmets. As per an order issued four days ago, the driving licences of motorists will be suspended and they will have to pay a penalty. Officials of the Transport Department carried out the drive at 11 places in the city on Wednesday morning, impounded the licences of the riders and imposed a penalty of ₹500.

The DL will get suspended for a period of three months.

Joint Commissioner (Bengaluru) of Transport Department Halaswamy said, “On Wednesday, at various locations, our officials have booked cases against the violators. When the DL gets suspended for not wearing headgear, the rider will be prohibited from riding two-wheelers. If he or she is found riding bikes during the suspension period, RTOs can even cancel the DL.”

The areas covered in the city included Hudson Circle, Tin Factory, Kanakapura Road, and Gorguntepalya.

On October 16, citing road safety committee’s directions, RTOs were asked to form teams and book cases against violators. The rule has also received criticism from motorists who said authorities should focus on keeping roads and footpaths in good condition rather than only focusing on penalising the motorists.