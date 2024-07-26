RTI activists seek divine intervention for BBMP polls

Tired of waiting for the BBMP polls to be held, a group of Right to Information activists turned to no less than divine intervention.

The activists, working under the umbrella of the Right to Information Study Centre, on Friday (July 26), offered a special pooja to goddess Adi Shakti at the Adi Shakti shrine located inside the premises of the BBMP headquarters to seek divine intervention to hold elections for the civic body.

The BBMP has been running without an elected council for the past four years, and now, after the State government tabled the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, doubts have risen that the polls may be delayed further.

The activists prayed to god to influence the ruling party to hold elections to uphold the values of democracy and the spirit of the Constitution. The activists also offered bagina and displayed placards that demanded the government to conduct the elections as soon as possible.

S. Amaresh, Managing Trustee of the Centre, addressing the gathering after the pooja, said despite the term of the previous council ending three years and 11 months ago, successive governments have failed to hold the elections. The elected body plays a vital role in resolving the grievances of the citizens, he said.

He said the previous BJP government issued a notification increasing the number of wards from 198 to 243, and when the new Congress government came to power, the numbers were reduced to 225. Now, going further ahead, the State has tabled the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024. These, he alleged, are tactics employed by the governments to delay elections.

He added that bureaucrats who are now at the helm of affairs in the absence of elected representatives do not have any idea about the challenges in the wards and this has led to an increase in problems for citizens.