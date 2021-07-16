RTI activist loses leg in ‘revenge attack’

Bengaluru

16 July 2021 00:31 IST

Assailants attacked him with weapons when he was walking near his farm

In a gory incident, an armed gang attacked a 50-year-old RTI activist, leaving his right leg severed, near his farm in Taverekere, Ramanagaram, on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. when Venkatesh was walking near his farm. The assailants came on bikes and attacked him with weapons. As a result, his right leg was severed and he sustained a deep cut on his right hand when he tried to resist the attack, the police said. The assailants sped away leaving Venkatesh in a pool of blood before passers-by rushed to his help.

He was taken to a near-by hospital where he is being treated in the ICU.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior officer, quoting the doctors, said Venkatesh was out of danger. Doctors have subjected him to surgery. According to the police, Venkatesh was actively filing RTIs for many government projects, and had also filed several cases related to corruption. A number of projects have been stopped because of his complaints.

It is suspected that the attack was an act of revenge. “We have taken up a case of attempt to murder, and are investigating the case from all possible angles. We have also got clues about the attackers and are trying to nab them,” said an investigating officer.