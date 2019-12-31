RTE Act weakened by lack of will

There has been a lack of will to implement the law in letter and spirit

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act was passed in 2009. A decade later, the scenario of public education in the State continues to be abysmal.

The CAG report of 2017 and the State government’s annual analytical reports based on UDISE point to clear violation and non-compliance. To substantiate, between 2010-11 and 2018-19, 2,185 government elementary schools (ES) were closed, student enrolment in ES declined from 48,13,748 to 37,82,722 , number of out-of-school children increased from 39,841 to 69,740, learning classrooms of ES that required major repairs increased from 22,184 to 43,844, and the number of teacher vacancies in ES increased from 13,032 to 30,185.

As per the State’s official data, at the end of 2019, 42.93% schools have no playground, 42.64% schools have no ramps to facilitate access to children with disabilities, 69.91% schools have no library, and 19.72% schools have no compound wall.

An amendment to Rule 4 of the Karnataka RTE Rules to keep unaided schools out of the admission process wherever there is a government or government aided school in the neighbourhood was introduced on the recommendation of the Committee to Strengthen Government Schools.

However, after the amendment, the department had no concrete road map to strengthen government schools by implementing the other far-reaching recommendations of the report, such as opening pre-primary sections, providing basic infrastructure, filling of teacher vacancies, effective academic interventions to improve the quality education and effective measures for holistic implementation of the RTE Act. As a result, the state of public education continues to be in a limbo.

Kannada language

The government has failed to implement its own legislation to introduce Kannada as a language in all schools. The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015 was enacted after a setback in the form of the 2014 Supreme Court verdict on the issue of medium of instruction. Both houses of the Assembly demonstrated the political will to introduce Kannada as either a first or second language in all schools to protect and promote the mother tongue in education. Rules to implement the legislation were framed after a delay of two years in October 2017.

As of today, as per the data available with the Kannada Development Authority, a majority of schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE are not showing any interest in implementing the Act.

Out-of-school children

Another major issue that haunted the system was that of out-of-school children (OoSC). Despite repeated directions from the High Court, which has been hearing a suo motu PIL based on a report in The Hindu in 2013, as many as 69,740 children have been identified as OoSC for 2019-20. This led to launch of a special campaign by the Commission for Protection of Child Rights called ‘Shale kade nanna nade’ to provide opportunity to OoSC children to return to mainstream schooling.

One more issue that beleaguered the system was that of teachers’ transfers. The process not only created chaos, but also brought the teaching-learning process to a standstill by creating anxiety and fear among teachers.

Since the BJP government came to power this year, the decisions taken have been a mix of good and bad. The school stay initiative and the water bell are considered positive. However, the decision to conduct a public examination for class seven was much against the letter and spirit of the RTE Act.

The political vengeance to drop Tipu’s lessons from the curriculum is politicising education rather than bringing measures to improve the quality of education.

The New Year should start with reaffirming our commitment to strengthen public education in the larger interest of deepening our democracy, to cherish Constitutional values and to impart quality education to all children.

Niranjan Aradhya V.P. is a Senior Fellow and Programme Head, Universalisation of Equitable Quality Education Programme, Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School of India University