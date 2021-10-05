Farmers condemn violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 01:00 IST

Farmers and other progressive organisations on Monday held multiple protests in across the State condemning the violence against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. In the districts, where protests were held, a common memorandum addressed to the President was submitted to the Deputy Commissioners.

Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, has sought the intervention of the President to sack Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State, Home Affairs, whose son and his associates allegedly mowed down four farmers when they tried to gherao the vehicle. They have also sought the removal of Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana, who was caught on camera exhorting people to retaliate against protesting farmers.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, President, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who led the protest at Mysore Bank Circle said the way the government has clamped down on the opposition showed that the situation was “worse than emergency”. “Farmers were protesting there to try to stop union minister Ajay Mishra’s helicopter from landing in the district. They could have been detained. But the minister’s son mowing down protestors is unheard of even in the worst of monarchies of medieval ages,” said G. C. Bayyareddy, convenor, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, said, “In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP seems to have become desperate. They seem to be trying to misuse this violence to tarnish farmer’s protests both in the public and in the courts. But they won’t succeed.” They tried this before during Republic Day and failed. The way BJP is trying to provoke violence has been exposed in both Lakhimpur Kheri and in Haryana chief minister’s statements,” Mr. Bayyareddy said.

A Congress delegation led by D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Governor Tawarchand Gehlot on Monday and submitted a memorandum, condemning the killing of farmers. They later told reporters that so far no arrest has been made nor anyone had resigned taking moral responsibility over the inhuman act. "We condemn the killing and also preventing our party leader Priyanka Gandhi from meeting the victims. It's against democratic principles, " Mr. Shivakumar said.

Earlier, the leaders took out torch light procession from KPCC office to Balekundri Circle, condemning the killing, and later reached Raj Bhavan by a bus.

Vidhana Soudha chalo by sugarcane farmers

Sugarcane farmers have announced a Vidhana Soudha Chalo protest at 11 a.m. Tuesday demanding a hike in Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane. “After two years of no hike in FRP, the Union government has only hiked the FRP by ₹50 per tonne and fixed it at ₹2900, when the Agriculture Department estimates the cost of cultivation as ₹3200. How can the FRP be less than the cost of cultivation? The Union government claims they have implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee Report. According to that Report, the FRP has to be 50% more than the cost of cultivation,” said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, President, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association.