RTC staff to hold satyagraha on Tuesday to demand announcement on pay package

Employees of the State-run road transport corporations, under the aegis of the Karnataka Rajya Rasthe Sarige Naukara Koota, are planning to hold a daylong satyagraha on Tuesday at Freedom Park.
The primary demand is for the State government to pay staff their salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations and make the announcement in the upcoming budget, which is slated to be presented on March 8.
Farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who had led protests in December, said, “It has been more than two months, but the State government is yet to fulfil the promises it had made. The State government had said that employees of transport corporations cannot be considered as government employees but instead agreed to pay salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. We are hoping that the announcement will be made in the budget.”
He maintained that bus services would run as usual on Tuesday. “If the State government fails to make the announcement in the budget, we will decide on the next course of action,” he added.
