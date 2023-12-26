RT-PCR rates in private centres to be fixed in two days

December 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government will set up a committee of experts headed by the State Health Director to fix a price ceiling for COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and other related testing at private healthcare facilities. Following this, rates for these services in the private sector will be announced within two days, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

No room for exploitation

Addressing presspersons after chairing the first meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee on COVID, the Minister said the government will ensure people are not exploited by the private health facilities.

“During this outbreak, ⁠CT thorax scan should not be used as screening test for COVID-19. Necessary instructions in this regard will be issued by Health Department soon,” he said.

Replying to queries, he said fixing the rate for COVID treatment in private hospitals is presently not being considered in view of the low number of admissions. “A proposal for hiring additional human resources for a period of six months to activate ICUs in taluk and district hospitals, medical college hospitals will be prepared and submitted to the government,” he said.

Vaccination and flu shots

Pointing out that those who have not taken the precautionary doses can choose to get jabbed now, the Minister said: “We will write to the Centre seeking 30,000 doses of Corbevax. Senior citizens and those with comorbidities will be immunised on priority.”

It has also been decided to administer flu shots compulsorily to all health workers in hospitals under the Health and Medical education departments. These vaccines will be purchased based on the requirement, he added.

