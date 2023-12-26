GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RT-PCR rates in private centres to be fixed in two days

During this outbreak, ⁠CT thorax scan should not be used as screening test for COVID-19; necessary instructions in this regard will be issued by Health Department soon, says Health Minister

December 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Addressing presspersons after chairing the first meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee on COVID, Health Minister says the government will ensure people are not exploited by private health facilities.

Addressing presspersons after chairing the first meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee on COVID, Health Minister says the government will ensure people are not exploited by private health facilities. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government will set up a committee of experts headed by the State Health Director to fix a price ceiling for COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and other related testing at private healthcare facilities. Following this, rates for these services in the private sector will be announced within two days, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

No room for exploitation

Addressing presspersons after chairing the first meeting of the State Cabinet sub-committee on COVID, the Minister said the government will ensure people are not exploited by the private health facilities.

“During this outbreak, ⁠CT thorax scan should not be used as screening test for COVID-19. Necessary instructions in this regard will be issued by Health Department soon,” he said.

Replying to queries, he said fixing the rate for COVID treatment in private hospitals is presently not being considered in view of the low number of admissions. “A proposal for hiring additional human resources for a period of six months to activate ICUs in taluk and district hospitals, medical college hospitals will be prepared and submitted to the government,” he said.

Vaccination and flu shots

Pointing out that those who have not taken the precautionary doses can choose to get jabbed now, the Minister said: “We will write to the Centre seeking 30,000 doses of Corbevax. Senior citizens and those with comorbidities will be immunised on priority.”

It has also been decided to administer flu shots compulsorily to all health workers in hospitals under the Health and Medical education departments. These vaccines will be purchased based on the requirement, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.