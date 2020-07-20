R.T. Krishnan takes charge as new director of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Rishikesha T. Krishnan took charge on Monday as the director of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.
His appointment comes following the superannuation of Prof. G. Raghuram, a press release said here.
Prof. Krishnan had earlier served as director of IIM-Indore, it stated.
Prof. Raghuram said: “I am certain that IIM-B will benefit from Prof. Krishnan’s excellent scholarship, administrative and people skills.”
Devi Shetty, chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIM-B, said: “We are delighted to have Prof. Krishnan IIM-B’s director. As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as director of IIM-Indore, Prof. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology.”
After taking charge, Prof. Krishnan said: “It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education.”
Emphasising that an important priority for IIM-B was to enhance impact, he listed the multiple platforms, such as engaged digital learning through MOOCs (massive open online courses) and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty, that could enable the school to achieve its vision.
