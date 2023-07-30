RRR centres in Bengaluru collect 1,900 kg used clothes

July 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

RRR (Reduce, Recuse, Recycle) centres set up in the city received 1,910 kg of used clothes and 533 kg of used plastic between May 15 and June 5. This was a drive carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the ‘My Life, My Clean City’ programme.

Besides these materials, 49 centres ran in collaboration with seven resource organisations including Hasiru Dala, Samarthanam and Swachh received 468 pairs of footwear and 3,273 books.

This initiative was part of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ implementation of a nationwide cleanliness programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0.

According to Nalini Shekar, co-founder and Executive Director of Hasiru Dala, about 10% of the used clothes received were pushed into second-hand markets or sold, while 10% ended up in landfills as they are undergarments. The rest 80% will be used for various purposes like making yarn.

Ms. Shekar said this was a good initiative by the BBMP and people should be made aware of using reusable materials for it to become more successful.

Most of the plastic received was multi-layered and could not be recycled. However, the centres, including dry waste collection centres (DWCC), ensured the recycling of used plastic materials which can be recycled.

The books in a good condition were sent to a library and the others for recycling. “In Latin America, materials made out of waste have a huge demand. People wear jewellery made out of waste and artists sell their work for millions. Bengaluru is yet to develop that culture and with awareness and encouragement by people it can happen,” Ms. Shekar said.