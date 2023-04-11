RRI signs MoU with Indian Navy for developing secure maritime communications using quantum technologies

April 11, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Raman Research Institute (RRI) has joined hands with the Indian Navy to develop secure maritime communications using quantum technologies.

The Bengaluru-based institute inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), the R&D establishment of the Indian Navy, last week.

RRI said that the MoU is five years, and under this agreement, RRI’s Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) lab will lead the research efforts towards developing quantum key distribution techniques that the Indian Navy could leverage in the nation’s efforts towards securing free space communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Explained | The challenges of quantum computing

“I am absolutely delighted that the Indian Science and Technology ecosystem has been opening borders in recent years that enable talented and world-class researchers in the academic research institutions to contribute to the growth of Science and Technology capabilities in strategic areas of national importance. The porosity of the perceived boundary between fundamental and applied sciences as well as Science and Technology, will bode well in the coming decades. RRI feels proud to partner with WESEE in cutting edge Science and Technology,” said Professor Tarun Souradeep, director, RRI.

Professor Urbasi Sinha, Group Head, QuIC lab, said, “This is a great opportunity for us to use indigenously developed science and technology knowledge to serve our nation. We are excited about the collaboration and believe that with our expertise in the domain of secure quantum communications, we will be able to help foster cutting-edge research towards identification of potential maritime use-cases for the Indian Navy.”

This lab has been leading the country’s research in the field of secure quantum communication. Some of its major achievements include the development of an end-to-end simulation toolkit named “qkdSim”, ensuring safety in communication platforms; establishing secure communication, both between two buildings and, more recently, between a stationary source and a mobile receiver.