R.R. Nagar bypoll: Name of D.K. Ravi’s wife among those doing rounds in Congress

Bengaluru

02 October 2020 00:54 IST

Talks held to choose ‘winnable’ candidate

Names of H. Kusuma, daughter of Hanumantharayappa and wife late IAS officer D.K. Ravi, former Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna, and Bengaluru North Congress unit president Rajkumar M. are doing the rounds in the Congress for the party’s candidate for the byelection to Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Thursday huddled with leaders of a cross-section of society in the constituency to select the “winnable” candidate.

The bypolls in Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies are the first elections being held after Mr. Shivakumar assumed charge and are being seen as a matter of prestige for him.

The former Minister T.B. Jayachandra is the party’s candidate in Sira.

With Vokkaliga community members being a major chunk of the vote bank in Rajarajeshwarinagar, the party is certain to field a candidate belonging to that community. The constituency comes under the Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency, represented by Mr. Suresh.

Sources in the Congress said the party would announce its candidate after the BJP makes public its nominee for the seat. In the 2018, Congress candidate Munirathna won the seat. But he quit the party in 2019 and joined the BJP along with 13 other party legislators. Congress leaders have ruled out any alliance with the JD(S) to retain its seat.

Mr. Hanumantharayappa told mediapersons that he had appealed to Mr. Shivakumar to hold talks with JD(S) leaders to field a common candidate in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Mr. Hanumantharayappa along with Ms. Kusuma visited Adichunchanagiri Mutt and sought the blessings of the seer.