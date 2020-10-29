R.R. Nagar by-poll: BJP councillor arrested

29 October 2020 07:33 IST

He was accused of disrupting the road show of a rival party

Yeshwantpur police arrested a BJP councillor following a complaint filed by Congress leaders after members of the saffron party’s Yuva Morcha, headed by councillor B.K. Venkatesh, disrupted the road show of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Mr. Venkatesh was later released on station bail.

Following a complaint filed by B.K. Gopala Krishna of the Congress, an FIR has been registered against Mr. Venkatesh and eight others.

It was alleged in the FIR that on Tuesday Mr. Siddaramaiah was campaigning for Congress candidate H. Kusuma for the R.R. Nagar by-election.

Mr. Venkatesh and others allegedly abused him near Chowdeshwari bus stand around 1 p.m. and again while he was addressing the crowd around 7.45 p.m. in the constituency.