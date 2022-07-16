RPF personnel save man trying to cross railway track at K.R. Puram station in Bengaluru

A screenshot from the video showing RPF personnel rushing to the aid of the man who was unable to climb back on to the platform at K.R. Puram railway station in Bengaluru on July 15. | Photo Credit: Twitter / @rpfswrsbc

July 16, 2022 02:54 IST

The passenger, who had got down from the platform, could not climb back on seeing a train approaching

Swift action by the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on July 15 saved the life of a passenger trying to cross the railway track at K.R. Puram station. A CCTV footage shared by the RPF Bengaluru on Twitter showed the passenger getting down from the platform to cross the railway track. On realising that a train was fast approaching he tried to climb back on to the platform, but he wasn’t able to. Advertisement Advertisement Constable Pradeep Kumar and ASI Ravi G.D. immediately rushed and pulled him away from the track seconds before the train passed by. In the video, other personnel are also seen rushing to help the passenger. The incident happened on Friday morning, and the RPF shared the video on Twitter later in the day. Many online users posted comments appreciating the quick response of the RPF personnel.

