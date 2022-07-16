Bengaluru

RPF personnel save man trying to cross railway track at K.R. Puram station in Bengaluru

A screenshot from the video showing RPF personnel rushing to the aid of the man who was unable to climb back on to the platform at K.R. Puram railway station in Bengaluru on July 15. | Photo Credit: Twitter / @rpfswrsbc
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 16, 2022 02:54 IST
Swift action by the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on July 15 saved the life of a passenger trying to cross the railway track at K.R. Puram station.

A CCTV footage shared by the RPF Bengaluru on Twitter showed the passenger getting down from the platform to cross the railway track. On realising that a train was fast approaching he tried to climb back on to the platform, but he wasn’t able to.

Constable Pradeep Kumar and ASI Ravi G.D. immediately rushed and pulled him away from the track seconds before the train passed by.

