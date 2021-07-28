RPF personnel rescue 20 children

Bengaluru

28 July 2021 00:46 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Bengaluru division rescued 20 children who were allegedly trafficked last week. A release from the SWR said that under ‘Nanhe Fariste’ operation, 17 boys and three girls were rescued from stations such as KSR Bengaluru, Yelahanka, and Yeshwantpur. The children were trafficked from States such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Assam.

In another incident, an alert RPF women’s squad (Chenamma team) on Monday caught a man carrying four bags of liquor bottles worth over ₹1.1 lakh on the Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express. The liquor was concealed in the bag found in the general coach of the train. Upon enquiry, a passenger came forward to claim the baggage, but he did not have any receipts or documents to corroborate his claim, a police officer said. Suspecting it to be a part of illegal transportation, the liquor was seized and the passenger and the consignment were handed over to the Excise Department.

