RPF officials rescue two minor boys from human trafficking

Alert RPF officials last week rescued two minor boys from Bihar at cantonment railway station and arrested a 22-year-old tout who was part of the suspected human trafficking.

P. Anusha, PSI, and Nanhe Farishte, the child rescue team from RPF, noticed the two boys aged 15 years who landed at the station from Guwahati Bangalore express .

Ms. Anusha stopped them and enquired enquired the trio to find that they are being brought to the city by Pankaj Kumar Choudhari, who in turn was working for D . Shivaraj, a labour contractor from Mysuru owning Shiva enterprises .

Pankaj told the officials that he was working for Shivaraj since six months and getting a salary of ₹ 13,000 per month.

His job was to get the children from his state to work for Shivaraj, who would then supply them to others depending on the demand.

The accused Pankaj, along with the two boys, have been handed over to the railway police for further investigations .

Based on the complaint, the railway police registered a case against Pankaj Kumar charging him under section 370 ( human trafficking) of IPC.