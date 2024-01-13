Royal Astronomical Society fellowship conferred on G. Srinivasan

January 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS), headquartered in London, has conferred on Professor G. Srinivasan, RRI faculty (retd), an Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his scientific work in the field of the evolution of neutron stars as well as for having made significant contributions to astronomy education in India.

The RAS, on Friday, announced that Prof. Srinivasan became the 7th Indian recipient of this fellowship. The other recipients include professors V.K. Gaur, Jayant Narlikar, Govind Swarup, Rajmal Jain, J. Goswami, and K.D. Abhyankar.

Raman Research Institute (RRI) in a release said that Prof. Srinivasan served at the RRI, an autonomous institute funded by the Department of Science and Technology, during 1976-2004. He worked extensively on neutron star physics, supernova remnants and the interstellar medium, binary pulsars, recycled pulsars, millisecond pulsars. He introduced the concept of ‘spin-up’ lines in radio pulsars in 1980 and later in 1982 explained the origin of the first millisecond pulsar. Several predictions made by Prof. Srinivasan during the 1980s were later verified using the XMM Newton mission and the Fermi Gamma Ray Telescope.

