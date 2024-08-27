Rowdy sheeters flaunting their proximity to Darshan exposed illegalities in prison

In a photograph and a recording of a video call that went viral on Sunday, actor Darshan is seen with notorious rowdy sheeters.

A preliminary probe has now revealed that these rowdy sheeters and their family members, while trying to flaunt their proximity to the actor, unwittingly exposed illegalities at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Both the photograph and the video were recorded on August 22, the probe has now revealed, sources said.

In the photograph, Darshan is seen sitting on a lawn with rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga. The photo was taken by another inmate from a distance allegedly at the instance of Naga himself.

The rowdy sheeter sent the photo to his wife, who happens to be a fan of the actor, sources said. His wife circulated the photograph among her close contacts and it went viral from there, sources in the Prison and Correctional Services Department said.

Naga, who enjoys considerable influence within the prison, had grown close to the actor and had been helping him get several facilities like outside food, cigarettes, mobile phone etc, sources said.

A 25-second recording of a video call in which Darshan is seen speaking to a youth also went viral on Sunday. The youth in the video has now been identified as Satya, son of another rowdy sheeter Dharma.

Satya is a fan of the actor and Dharma made Darshan speak to his son briefly over a video call. Satya recorded the call and put it up as a WhatsApp status, following which it reportedly went viral. Many of Satya’s associates and later the actor’s fans also shared it on WhatsApp, the probe has now revealed.

The city police are now on the lookout for Satya, who is absconding.

It can be recalled that Darshan has been arrested for the murder of one of his fans Renukaswamy, from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent lewd messages to Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda.

Use of mobile phones raises questions on jammers

Apart from questions over who smuggled these mobile phones into the prison and how the inmates had been using them freely, the incident has also raised doubts over the efficacy of the harmonic call blocking system (HCBS) inside the prison complex.

While several residents around the prison are suffering from network disruptions owing to these jammers and several meetings between them, the State government and Union Department of Telecommunication have been held over the issue, inmates using mobile phones freely and even doing video calls has raised eyebrows.