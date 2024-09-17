ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy sheeter who stripped a man and recorded video, arrested after being shot at

Published - September 17, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a rowdy sheeter who had stripped a man, assaulted him, recorded a video of the act, and uploaded it on social media. The accused Pavan alias Kadubu, 28, was arrested after the police shot him in the leg, after he allegedly attacked a police officer resisting arrest on Tuesday morning. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavan, a rowdy sheeter with over 12 criminal cases pending against him, had assaulted the man now identified as Nagarjuna, on Sunday night. Pavan forced Nagarjuna to strip on the road and assaulted him, over a trivial row. He recorded the act and the video had gone viral, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Nagarjuna also has criminal cases pending against him and had not approached the police. However, the police identified him and recorded his statement, before registering a case against Pavan. A probe revealed that on Sunday night, Pavan had also assaulted another youth Vishwas.

The Kamakshipalya police located the accused at his hideout in Ullal, based on his mobile tower location. A police team led by inspector Subramani K. surrounded the building and asked Pavan to surrender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, in a bid to escape he allegedly attacked head constable Venkatesh with a knife and tried to flee. Mr. Subramani claimed to have opened fire at the left leg of the accused to stop him from fleeing and arrested him. While the accused Pavan is being treated at a private hospital, Mr. Venkatesh is being treated at a private hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US