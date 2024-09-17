Rowdy sheeter who stripped a man and recorded video, arrested after being shot at

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a rowdy sheeter who had stripped a man, assaulted him, recorded a video of the act, and uploaded it on social media. The accused Pavan alias Kadubu, 28, was arrested after the police shot him in the leg, after he allegedly attacked a police officer resisting arrest on Tuesday morning.

Pavan, a rowdy sheeter with over 12 criminal cases pending against him, had assaulted the man now identified as Nagarjuna, on Sunday night. Pavan forced Nagarjuna to strip on the road and assaulted him, over a trivial row. He recorded the act and the video had gone viral, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Nagarjuna also has criminal cases pending against him and had not approached the police. However, the police identified him and recorded his statement, before registering a case against Pavan. A probe revealed that on Sunday night, Pavan had also assaulted another youth Vishwas.

The Kamakshipalya police located the accused at his hideout in Ullal, based on his mobile tower location. A police team led by inspector Subramani K. surrounded the building and asked Pavan to surrender.

However, in a bid to escape he allegedly attacked head constable Venkatesh with a knife and tried to flee. Mr. Subramani claimed to have opened fire at the left leg of the accused to stop him from fleeing and arrested him. While the accused Pavan is being treated at a private hospital, Mr. Venkatesh is being treated at a private hospital.