Rowdy-sheeter shot at

04 October 2020 00:21 IST

The Sampigehalli police on Saturday morning opened fire on a 26-year-old rowdy-sheeter who was on the run after splashing boiling edible oil on a shopkeeper’s face when she demanded money for the cigarettes he had purchased from her.

“The accused, Syed Haneef, is a resident of Amarjyothi Layout. He attacked the owner of the shop, Megahala, and later a driver Srinivas in separate incidents on Wednesday night. He has been on the run since then,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Haneef has multiple cases pending against him and was harassing people in the area. On Wednesday, he stopped at Meghala’s shop, asked for a packet of cigarettes, took them and started walking away. She called him back and insisted that he pay her or return the cigarettes. The two started arguing, and Haneef reportedly splashed hot oil on her face. “The oil was outside the shop where Meghala served bhajjis,” the police added. Haneef escaped from the spot while passers-by came to the victim’s aid and took her to Victoria Hospital. The same day, the accused along with his associate stopped a car and assaulted the driver in an attempt to rob him. “We intensified our search operations for Haneef and traced him to an isolated place near Sampigehalli in the wee hours of Saturday where he had taken shelter. However, he attacked police personnel in an attempt to escape. The inspector leading the team gave him a warning and fired at his legs to stop him,” said the police officer.

The city police have stepped up their vigil to keep a check on rowdies and anti-social elements following strict instruction from Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. As many as seven rowdies have been arrested under the Goonda Act and remanded into judicial custody in September alone. “This is to ensure that they would not get bail for at least one year,” said a senior police officer .