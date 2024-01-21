ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy-sheeter posting reels on social media arrested

January 21, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A rowdy-sheeter who was posting reels sporting weapons on social media, creating fear among residents of the city, was arrested by the city police on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Shashank, 26, a resident of Yediyur. 

Shashank was found to have seven criminal cases pending against him including two murder cases that date back to 2015 and 2019 in Hulimavu and Bannerghatta stations respectively. He also has multiple assault and kidnap cases pending against him, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US