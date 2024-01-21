Rowdy-sheeter posting reels on social media arrested

January 21, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

A rowdy-sheeter who was posting reels sporting weapons on social media, creating fear among residents of the city, was arrested by the city police on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Shashank, 26, a resident of Yediyur.

Shashank was found to have seven criminal cases pending against him including two murder cases that date back to 2015 and 2019 in Hulimavu and Bannerghatta stations respectively. He also has multiple assault and kidnap cases pending against him, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.