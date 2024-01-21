Rowdy-sheeter posting reels on social media arrested

January 21, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

A rowdy-sheeter who was posting reels sporting weapons on social media, creating fear among residents of the city, was arrested by the city police on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Shashank, 26, a resident of Yediyur.

Shashank was found to have seven criminal cases pending against him including two murder cases that date back to 2015 and 2019 in Hulimavu and Bannerghatta stations respectively. He also has multiple assault and kidnap cases pending against him, the police added.