Rowdy-sheeter murder case: Three others arrested

The city police have cracked a recent murder of a rowdy sheeter, Santosh, 28, in Nagammanagar, KP Agrahara and arrested three other rowdy sheeters in connection with the murder. Three others are still at large.

Santosh, was a rowdy sheeter with KP Agrahara Police with over five cases against him. He was involved in a gang war with other rowdies whom he had attacked a few years ago and was arrested for the same and was out on bail. The case’s trial was ongoing in a city court, where he used to come face to face with members of the rival gang.

On April 28, in the court premises, he suggested to his opponents that they reach a compromise and not press on the case. On April 30, when he was in the new house that was under construction, a gang of six rowdies turned up under the garb of reaching a compromise. However, as arguments grew more heated, they snatched the knife Santosh had and repeatedly stabbed him before fleeing. Three of them, Appu, Dhanush and Vijay, have been arrested now. Three others are still at large, the police said.