Rowdy-sheeter arrested

May 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basavanagudi police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old rowdy-sheeter who was on the run after jumping bail.

The accused Rohith alias Raghu, a resident of Ittumadu, had 11 criminal cases pending against him. The accused was arrested two years ago and managed to get bail six months ago and soon went underground.

The court took cognisance of this and issued a non-bailable warrant against him, following which a special team of police tracked him down and arrested him. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody again.

