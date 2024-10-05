GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rowdy sheeter arrested for firing into the air to threaten shop owner

Published - October 05, 2024 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A rowdy sheeter was arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police on Thursday for allegedly firing into the air on September 20.

According to the police, the accused, Sirajuddin alias Buldu, had gone to a plywood shop owned by a man named Iliyas, with whom he had a rift over financial matters. Sirajuddin allegedly threatened Iliyas by placing a gun on his chest. Hearing the altercation, people from neighbouring shops rushed to the spot.

At this point, Sirajuddin allegedly warned the bystanders not to interfere and fired into the air. He then tried to escape on his bike. However, supporters of Iliyas managed to catch Mohammad Khurram Pasha, the pillion rider on Sirajuddin’s bike and allegedly thrashed him.

The locals later filed a complaint at the Suddaguntepalya police station, leading to Sirajuddin’s arrest.

