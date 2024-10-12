GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rowdy sends threat messages to auto driver from jail

Published - October 12, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials have registered a case against a rowdy sheeter for allegedly issuing a death threat to a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver on his social media account from the central prison of Parappana Agarahara.

The driver, Armugam Magesh, a resident of LR Nagar, had not been going to work for the last 15 days since the incident and was sitting at home fearing for his life.

According to him, his friend Joseph Babu was murdered three years ago, and the police arrested the accused and remanded them to judicial custody.

On September 22, he received three voice messages on his Instagram account from a mobile number and the person, identified as rowdy Soma alias Somashekhar, allegedly started abusing him and asked him to inform Joseph’s wife and his friend Sunil not to give a witness statement.

The man allegedly told him that even though they were in prison, they were monitoring their movements. “You are under the radar and constant watch,” the caller said, adding that he would be killed just like their rival Military Satish if he did not follow their instruction, said in his complaint, adding that the man allegedly claimed that they “got him killed while sitting in jail.“

Based on the complaint, the CCB officials on Wednesday registered a case charging Somashekhar under criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and also under various sections of Karnataka Prisoners Act.

The incident brings the focus back to the alleged use of mobile phones inside the central prison despite stepping up security measures in the wake of arrested Kannada actor Darshan’s alleged special privilege episode.

Meanwhile, prison officials during surprise inspections recovered four more mobile phones from the washroom and the corner of the barracks during surprise inspections conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The four seized mobile phones along with the SIM cards have been handed over to the jurisdictional Parappana Agarahara police for further investigations.

