Rowdy proclaims that no policeman can catch him, is arrested

Bengaluru

17 January 2022 17:09 IST

According to the police, the accused iswanted in a drug peddling case and is named in over 20 criminal cases

The Hanumanth Nagar police opened fire at a rowdy who allegedly attacked a constable with a dagger in a bid to evade arrest. The incident took place in the early hours of January 17 in Konanakunte.

According to the police, the accused, Rahul, is wanted in a drug peddling case registered in K.G. Nagar and is named in over 20 criminal cases.

“He recently uploaded a video clip on social media declaring that no policeman could catch him. He also announced that he was going to kill his rival, Raghu,” said a police officer.

A special team was formed to track him down. They learnt that he was hiding in Narayana Nagar, Konanakunte. The police team surrounded the area and asked Rahul to surrender.

“In an attempt to escape, Rahul attacked Head Constable Ningappa. As Rahul was fleeing, Police Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Patil warned him to stop and fired in the air. When Rahul did not stop, the SI shot at Rahul’s legs,” the police officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said that Rahul was facing eight arrest warrants. He is wanted in four attempt-to-murder cases and is reportedly a close associate of Rizwan, a notorious rowdy, said the police.